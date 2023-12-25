The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Deputy Majority Whip, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has expressed confidence in winning the 2024 election.

She made the comment after submitting her nomination forms for the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ms. Alhassan is being challenged by Samuel Owusu Amankwah, a former Constituency Youth Organizer.

Accompanied by constituency executives and delegates, Lydia Seyram Alhassan marched through the streets of Dzorwulu to file her nomination.

She highlighted the developmental projects undertaken during her tenure, expressing belief that delegates would vote for her based on these achievements.

“First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to my constituents because they appreciate the good work that I am doing and have done so far. For that reason, they believe and will not allow any other person to take over now but want me to continue what I am doing,” she remarked.

On specific accomplishments, she said she facilitated the soon to be commissioned first Senior High School (SHS) in the constituency.

Ms. Alhassan also cited the establishment of a hospital, more schools, extensive road development, and astroturfs to back her arguement.

“For this reason, the constituents believe it is wise for me to continue what I am doing. I will continue being their humble servant,” she affirmed.