The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori Constituency in the North East Region, Mustapha Ussif is optimistic of retaining the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Youth and Sports Minister who has become a colossus in politics in the area, believes he has performed exceedingly well to be given another term by constituents.

Hon. Mustapha Ussif filed his nomination and appears to enjoy the support of delegates.

Mustapha Ussif, then Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) humiliated the then MP for Yagaba-Kubori, Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim in the 2020 general elections.

Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim who was seeking to retain the seat in the North East Region for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), performed abysmally as he polled 9,393 votes as against 18,152 votes for the victor.

The LPG candidate polled 68 votes with 728 rejected ballots

In the presidential, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 17,099 votes as against 9,881 votes for John Dramani Mahama.