Residents of Nnadieso near Kwahu in the Eastern region have blocked the Accra-Kumasi highway following a tanker accident in the township.

The road block on Saturday was to express their frustration over a gas tanker which has been abandoned at the accident scene.

The town folks blocked the highway using wooden materials and tree branches, resulting in huge vehicular traffic on the stretch.

However, a convoy decided to force its way through, but the youth resisted, causing security men attached to the convoy to fired warning shots which brought about the controversy.

Fearing a potential explosion, some residents have fled the town to places of safety.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service has been dispatched to the site to safely move the gas tank and prevent any potential disaster.

