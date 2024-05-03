Most of the residents of Asante Akyem Nnadieso in the Eastern region are leaving their homes after a gas tanker was involved in an accident in the town.

The accident occurred in the late afternoon of Friday, May 3, 2024.

The tanker was travelling from Accra to Burkina Faso when the incident happened.

Some residents who spoke to Adom News said they have been advised to desist from preparing naked fire in the town.

This is due to the fear that any fire could spark a possible explosion.

The situation has brought an uneasy calm among residents who fear for their lives.

The residents have therefore appealed to relevant authorities to put in place appropriate safety measures to guard their lives.

Meanwhile, the tanker has been removed to prevent vehicular traffic in the town.

