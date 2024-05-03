The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into the alleged bribery incident during the Ejisu by-election, involving Electoral Commission (EC) staff and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso Dr Kingsley Nyarko.

The Police announced this in a post on X formerly Twitter on Friday.

The post noted that, the three persons have been invited to aid in the investigation and they are also collaborating with the EC in the matter.

“The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the alleged electoral offence involving some temporary officers of the Electoral Commission and a Member of Parliament during the by-election at Ejisu in the Ashanti region.

“The persons involved, George Sasu, Regina Serwaa and Dr Kingsley Nyarko have subsequently been invited by the Police to assist the investigation and their statements duly taken. Police is working together with the Electoral Commission as the investigation continues,” the post read.

This follows a petition by Election Watch Ghana, a civil society organisation to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the lawmaker.

Professor Nyarko was caught on Adom News cameras handing an envelope to two EC officials at the Church of Pentecost Polling Station at Fumesua during Tuesday’s Ejisu by-election.

The Commission has since suspended the two officials as it calls for criminal investigations into their conduct.

The duo, Regina Serwaa, a Ballot Issuer and Presiding Officer, George Sasu, were withdrawn immediately after the incident was captured on live television.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is also probing the incident.