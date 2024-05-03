The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has begun investigations into alleged corruption in respect of public election involving the Kwadaso MP and some Election Commission (EC) temporary staff during the Ejisu by-election.

Sources tell JoyNews that investigators from the OSP have arrested and questioned several interested parties as it delves into the corruption allegations.

Professor Kingsley Nyarko was caught on Adom News cameras handing an envelope to two EC officials at the Church of Pentecost Polling Station at Fumesua during Tuesday’s Ejisu by-election.

The Commission has since suspended the two officials as it calls for criminal investigations into their conduct.

The duo, Regina Serwaa, a Ballot Issuer and Presiding Officer, George Sasu, were withdrawn immediately after the incident was captured on live television.

While insisting that his action was in good faith contrary to reports that the money was meant to bribe or influence the officials, many continue to call for his prosecution.

Election Watch Ghana, a civil society organisation, has lodged a petition with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate Dr Kingsley Nyarko.

However, Governance expert Prof Baffour Agyeman Duah has dismissed calls for the prosecution of the MP over his alleged electoral misconduct.

“Frankly, this is much I do about nothing because the response we are getting already tells you where this is going to go.

“Unless the Electoral Commission has direct rules against politicians and others giving lunch to people, I don’t know what they can do about this,” he explained.

