The Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Professor Kingsley Nyarko has been caught on camera handing over an envelope suspected to contain cash to some Electoral Commission (EC) officials at a polling centre in the ongoing by-election at Ejisu.

In a viral video trending on social media, Mr. Nyarko was seen surreptitiously pulling the white envelope from his pocket and placing it on the table in front of the EC officials.

Subsequently, the Electoral Commission (EC) has withdrawn the two temporary staff members after many raised the alarm.

In a statement, the EC said it was dedicated to upholding its core principles of integrity, truth, and transparency.

“The Electoral Commission has taken immediate steps and has withdrawn the two (2) temporary staff while investigations take place.

“The commission upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth and transparency. These values are reinforced during the training of all temporary staff.

“The commission will not countenance acts which cast a slur on the integrity of the institutions and will not hesitate to sanction its officials who violate its laws” the commission stated.

