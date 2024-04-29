Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George is shocked at the High Court’s rejection of an application to compel President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to accept the anti-LGBTQ bill passed by Parliament.

The dismissal follows a judicial review application by South Dayi MP, Nelson-Rockson Dafeamekpor.

Mr. Dafeamekpor aimed to invoke mandamus, urging Parliament to transmit the bill and obliging the President to consider it.

However, the Attorney General opposed this, arguing it would exceed the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Presiding judge, Justice Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku pointed out pending Supreme Court applications, deeming it inappropriate to grant Dafeamekpor’s request.

In a post on X, Samuel Nartey George asserted that, the verdict seemed predestined by the President, the Attorney General’s Office, and the judiciary.

He challenged them openly, referencing their prior meeting on Monday, April 22.

“I am not surprised at this ruling. It is a contrived verdict predetermined between @NAkufoAddo, the Attorney-General’s Office, and the Judiciary. I dare them to challenge me on this. The President should remember the meeting in his office on Monday, 22nd April. Enough of the codswallop, Mr. President! ” he stated.

— Sam 'Dzata' George 🦁🇬🇭 (@samgeorgegh) April 29, 2024

