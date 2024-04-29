Frederick Opare-Ansah, the campaign manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed confidence in the Vice President’s readiness to engage in a debate with former President, John Dramani Mahama at any given opportunity.

The former Suhum Member of Parliament spoke on the government’s accomplishments while acknowledging the prevailing global economic hurdles.

Nonetheless, he asserted that, Ghana has effectively addressed these challenges.

Mr. Opare-Ansah further said despite the adversities encountered, the current administration has surpassed its predecessor in terms of achievements.

“Our government records speak for itself. Everybody knows the challenges that the global economic phase has faced and Ghana is not an Island. Dr Bawumia has said on several forums and platforms that he sees a shared responsibility and he is not running away from whatever problem that the country and the government have faced.

“But even amidst that, if you take your time and really catalogue the things that this government has done in the face of these challenges, you will agree that this government has out-performed the previous government that did not have these challenges. So, he is ready any day any time to meet the main opposition challenger, John Dramani Mahama, to a debate at any place” he stated.

The NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia is currently on a nationwide campaign tour, beginning from the Eastern Region.

The campaign team’s focus, according to Frederick Opare-Ansah, the campaign manager, is on engaging with Ghanaians and incorporating their concerns into the party’s manifesto.

“We are out here to listen essentially to the concerns of Ghanaians and to solicit their views together in preparing the document that will go into the manifesto,” he added in an interview on Citi FM.

