The campaign manager of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Professor Joshua Alabi has said the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia poses less threat to their victory in the upcoming December 7 election.

This conviction according to him is based on the failure of the Akufo-Addo-led government in which Dr Bawumia has served as a Vice President for eight years.

He indicated that, the NPP flagbearer does not warrant the trust of electorates because there have not been any positive results from his economic theories.

“If you have somebody who promised people one village, one dam and you don’t see it, One constituency, one million dollars, you don’t see it, One child, one chocolate, you don’t see it.

“One child, one laptop, you don’t see it, and these are practical things. You don’t even see anything moving on, then Ghanaians have had enough of Dr. Bawumia and his economic theory,” he stated.

Prof Alabi made the assertion in an interview with Accra-based Citi News on the back of his re-appointment on Tuesday, June 18.

“We all know the performance of John Dramani Mahama when he was in office, the massive infrastructural development he did. I am very confident that we will get our flagbearer to the seat of government,” he added.

