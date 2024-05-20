Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to allow him to become President since Mahama has already served a term.

He emphasized that he is eligible to serve two terms, unlike Mahama who can only serve one.

During a meeting with Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV at his Palace in Wa on Sunday, May 19, Dr. Bawumia also highlighted that, it would be fitting for him to assume the presidency as they both come from the North.

“Myself and my main opponent, John Dramani Mahama, are both from the North. He has been President before, but I haven’t. I have told him that he is my senior brother, and he should have patience for me, so I can also become president of this country. I will be able to be president for eight years, and he can only be president for four years. So, if the presidency is coming home, then we should have it for eight years rather than four years,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia also emphasized his commitment to running a campaign centered on addressing the social and economic challenges faced by Ghanaians.

He assured the chief that he would refrain from engaging in a campaign of insults, opting instead for a decent and respectful approach.

“I am very much guided by your advice, and that advice is one that I have been implementing and sharing my ideas with the people of Ghana with no insult to anybody. Just my ideas and this is how I have been campaigning throughout. So that is the message we will be going around with. To tell Ghanaians what I am going to do as president and what we have done as a government to ask for the people’s support to go to the next level,” he added.

