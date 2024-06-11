The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he would ensure greater accountability to Ghanaians than his rival, former President John Mahama, if elected in the upcoming December 7 elections.

According to him, this is because he will seek a second term in office after his initial tenure, compelling him to demonstrate his commitment and accomplishments to the electorate.

During a speech to professional bodies in Kumasi as part of his three-day tour of the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia emphasized that Mr. Mahama, not needing re-election, would lack the same drive for accountability.

“I also believe that if you make me a president, I will be more accountable to you because I will be looking for an 8-year term. An 8-year term means that you are first going to give me a 4-year term, this means I have to work very hard to justify why you have to give me another four years.

“And so I will be more accountable. I will come back to you and say this is what I have been able to do and then you can you will renew my license and I will drive the vehicle so we go forward.

I believe that my main opponent is only looking for a four-year term, that means immediately you give it to him and he goes on his honeymoon and he comes back you will not see him again. There will be no accountability but for me, you will get accountability,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia also mentioned that, the Ministry of Finance is arranging to reimburse clients affected by the liquidation of companies during the Securities and Exchange Commission’s financial cleanup exercise.

This initiative aims to provide relief to impacted investors while fostering transparency and accountability in the financial sector.

“It looks like the Minister of Finance is looking forward to making some payment to customers of the liquidated companies.”

“In the case of Gold Coast Securities and others, it is something on our agenda and I believe that the Ministry of Finance will look at it. We have engaged affected customers and we look forward to the payment,” he added.

