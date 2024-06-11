Popular Yoruba actress and comedian, Ramota Adetu, popularly known as ‘Aunty Ramota’, is said to have fallen into a coma following a Brazillian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery she underwent in a hospital in Ikorodu on Saturday, June 8.

A blogger, Tosin Silverdam, in a post on Instagram claimed that Aunty Ramota had undergone the BBL surgery to enhance her appearance.

Tosin said the procedure encountered complications, resulting in her current comatose state.

“Aunty Ramota slipped into a coma on Saturday, June 8th, subsequent to her BBL surgery at a hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos State, due to surgical complications,” Tosin said.

The incident has sparked a range of reactions, with some questioning the authenticity of the news, while others expressed genuine concern and hope for her prompt recovery.

In response to the news, popular actress Toyin Lawani commented, “It’s a skit, forget. I’m not even falling for this. I’m just imagining how it will look on her legs. I know it’s a joke though. No doctor will do that to her; they would be jailed. It’s not ethical because of her condition.”

However, her close friends have revealed the incident is no prank as she is battling for her life.