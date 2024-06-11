The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta Municipality in the Volta Region, Emmanuel Gamegah, has assured the family of the late Jerry Kpesenu, who allegedly died in Keta Police custody, that he will ensure justice for the family.

The deceased, a landlord is said to have died during a misunderstanding with some officers while in custody.

Mr. Gamegah sent his condolences to the bereaved family and also assured them that he will help them seek justice for their beloved son and brother, Jerry Kpesenu (a.k.a. Maya).

He thanked the youth of Keta and the family for their patience following the sad incident.

Mr. Gamegah urged them to remain calm as the MUSEC works hard to seek justice for the late Jerry Kpesenu (a.k.a. Maya).

