Kumawood actor, Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has weighed in on the ongoing debate about the worth of a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) to a foreign passport.

He argued that, the two serve entirely different purposes thus should not be compared.

In a video posted on social media, Wayoosi expressed his preference for a foreign passport over a PhD, citing the numerous benefits it offers.

He stated that, even if a law degree were added to the PhD, he would still choose the foreign passport.

“Enough of this pointless debate, okay? How can you equate a foreign passport with a PhD? Even if you combine a law degree with a PhD, my choice would still be the foreign passport. Don’t overthink this and stress yourself,” he said in Twi.

The discussion intensified after Prof. Kobby Mensah, a lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, remarked that a PhD is not suitable for those in urgent need of employment.

“A PhD is not for the hungry. It is not for gaining employment, neither is it for entrepreneurship. Get that!” he wrote on X.

Many celebrities, including John Dumelo, Sister Afia, and Efia Odo, have also shared their views on the debate.

