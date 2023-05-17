Ghanaian actors Agya Koo and Wayoosi displayed their leadership qualities through a lively game of Flip the Bottle.

These well-known celebrities participated with their team in a joyful and inclusive manner, without receiving any preferential treatment.

Both Agya Koo and Wayoosi took equal turns playing the enjoyable game.

Wayoosi’s presence brought happiness as he was seen in good health and high spirits following his battle with kidney disease.

Since recovering, Wayoosi has made a personal commitment to abstain from alcohol and now advocates for healthy practices.

