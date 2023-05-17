A young man resembling Black Sherif had a funny interaction with popular Kumawood star Ras Nene, resulting in a hilarious exchange.

The incident was captured on video and went viral on TikTok, amusing viewers and sparking laughter in the comments.

The video showcased the young man’s striking resemblance to Black Sherif as he approached Ras Nene with a big smile, singing Black Sherif’s hit song “Oh Paradise” with passion.

Ras Nene was left perplexed, folding his arms and gazing at the young man in amazement.

The amusing video delighted social media users, who flooded the comments section with jokes and witty remarks about the resemblance and the unexpected encounter, sparking playful banter within the online community.

