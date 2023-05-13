There was uneasy calm in the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency in the Greater Accra Region during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries.

A disagreement ensued between delegates amidst threats to stop the electoral process.

This was over the required identity document that supporters were to use in casting their votes.

Others presented their Ghana cards but were vehemently rejected by some delegates at the polling centre.

The situation was eventually brought under control with the intervention of electoral officials after they announced the Ghana card, NDC card or national voters ID card could be used.

ALSO READ:

Play video above: