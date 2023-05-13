Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has expressed his concern over the use of white polythene rubber in the preparation of Fante kenkey, a popular Ghanaian dish.

In a video, Kofi Kinaata questioned the use of rubber by sellers who wrap it around the kenkey dough before boiling it in leaves.

Upon unwrapping the leaves off the kenkey, he noticed the white rubber covering the food and expressed his dismay. “Using rubber to make food in the country is too much,” he stated.

Kofi Kinaata gave examples of how rubbers are used to tie groundnut, plantain, and everything else, asking, “What type of life is this? When did this design come into existence? When was it launched and we did not hear about it?”

He further emphasised that the leaves covering the kenkey dough are medicinal, and using rubber to create a barrier is unhealthy. He pleaded with sellers to stop using rubber, reminding them that ancestors never used it and lived for many years without it. “Did we ask for rubber? When did we, the consumers, organize a meeting to request rubber be used?” he questioned.

In the video, Kofi Kinaata passionately pleaded with sellers to refrain from using rubber in the preparation of Fante kenkey and urged them to prioritise the health of their consumers.

