Former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to remain peaceful before, during, and after the elections.

She indicated that the primaries should be used as a rehearsal ahead of the 2024 general election.

“My request is that regardless of how things go we should know that we’re one party. That going ahead, what is ahead is bigger than what we’re doing today. So let’s use today as our rehearsal to ensure that going forward it is still peaceful.

“If we listen to our anthem we say development is our goal. We are not going to have development in the midst of chaos. So we need to ensure that going forward, we’re moving as one people, we’re moving in the interest of our country and Ghana,” she advised.

The running mate of former President Mahama for the 2020 elections was at the Cape Coast North Constituency to observe the process.

The NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries are currently ongoing in all 275 constituencies.

With the withdrawal of Dr Kwabena Duffuor from the presidential race, Mr Mahama faces former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu.

Forty-seven aspirants have already been declared parliamentary candidates.

