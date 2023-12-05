Odododiodioo Member of Parliament (MP), Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has accused the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), of orchestrating the disqualification of Michael Yarboi.

Nii Lante alleged that, the Chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore threatened to ensure the aspirant does not succeed in his quest to be Member of Parliament long before the process started.

“He (Annan) has been working with us until about six months ago when our Regional Chairman picked up his phone and called him, telling him that he had heard that he wants to contest in Odododiodioo and that he is warning him that when the nomination is opened, he shouldn’t pick a form; if he picks a form, he will see to it that he is disqualified,” he claimed on Accra-based Citi FM.

Mr Yarboi was one of the three aspirants seeking to lead the NDC in the 2024 election in the Odododiodio constituency as the incumbent MP bows out.

However, the NDC last week disqualified him over a disturbance at the party office as well as concerns raised over his eligibility.

The NDC, in a report issued explained that findings made by the special committee established by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party justified his disqualification.

The party said considering the evidence presented, the special committee was unable to endorse Mr Annan’s candidature based on Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution, which stipulates that, “a member must be an active member of the party at the constituency level for the four years immediately preceding the date of filing nominations.”

However, Nii Lante who has declared support for the aspirant has said he is the only person who can help the NDC retain the seat after his exit.

ALSO READ: