The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has referred the violence that occurred at its Greater Accra Regional Office during the vetting of aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency parliamentary primary to a Special Committee.

The decision was taken at FEC’s regular meeting on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, after extensive deliberations.

The Special Committee has also been tasked to investigate an appeal process that has been filed in respect of the illegibility of one of the aspirants.

The Special Committee is made up of the following members; Former Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, NDC National Vice Chairman, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, NDC Deputy Legal Director, Mr. George Loh, NDC Deputy Director of Communications,Obuobia Darko-Opoku and Wa West constituency Member of Parliament (MP), Peter Lanchene Toobu.

In the meantime, all processes relative to the party’s parliamentary primary in the Odododiodio Constituency have been put on hold pending the outcome of investigations by the Special Committee.

General Secretary of the opposition party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, signed the press statement announcing FEC’s decision.

The Odododiodio Constituency parliamentary primary has been marred by controversy, with some aspirants accusing the party leadership of bias and favouritism.

The violence that occurred at the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Office during the vetting of aspirants has been widely condemned.

