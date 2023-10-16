Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has advised the National Executive Council (NEC) to tread cautiously ahead of the 2024 elections.

In his view, the party’s timetable for internal elections was wrong and needed reconsideration.

“This time we’ve raised the stakes too high, the talking is too much, and the lines we were not supposed to cross in an internal election, we’ve done so. In my honest view, the timetable for the elections was too wrong. As a governing party, we should complete these elections within three months to avoid all this back and forth,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Speaking about the internal wrangling, John Boadu said the party risks losing parliamentary seats if the concerns raised are not addressed.

He indicated that, the NPP will struggle in the 2024 polls if the issues that arose during the Super Delegates Congress is repeated in the parliamentary primaries.

“It’s not a beauty contest. We will face more challenges during the parliamentary elections, especially in our strongholds. I’m pleading with the national executives to put their foot down. The presidential contest is just a joke. If our sitting MPs win the internal elections, they can win the general elections even without campaigning,” he added.

John Boadu urged the executives to put their foot down and ensure the rules set were respected by aspirants.

