My absence from the the presidential primary campaign is a personal decision, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu, has said.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Boadu said he is growing old.

“You won’t see me campaigning effectively for Alan, Bawumia, or any of the aspirants. It won’t happen now, nor the next election, which is November 4, unless I get concrete reasons,” he declared.

He stated he is reserving his strength for the greater task that lies ahead, which is the electioneering campaign for 2024.

Meanwhile, as a member of the NPP’s National Executive Council (NEC) and former executive, he expressed readiness to vote in the Super Delegates Congress on Saturday and subsequently in the presidential primary.

