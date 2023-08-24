Ahead of the 2024 election, a new political party has been launched, with a call on Ghanaians to join in their numbers to build a new and better country.

Christened People’s Redemption Movement (PRM), the leadership of the party said it sought to renew and restore the hope of Ghanaians “in this moment of great fear, despair and anxiety that has gripped the psyche of the nation”.

The interim General Secretary of PRM , Edward Adade, made the call at a news conference in Accra yesterday to outline the vision of the new political party.

The party has a lion as its symbol, and Mr Adade explained that it portrayed the strength to defend the country against abuse and destruction of state resources by anybody in high or low places.

He said the symbol also signified royalty, dignity and respect for Ghanaians and the values of the nation.

The party has the motto: “Open Government for Real Development”, with black, red and white as its colours.

Political landscape

Mr Adade said with recent developments on the country’s political landscape and the re-emergence of military coups in West Africa, there was the need for a new movement to restore hope to Ghanaians.

He indicated that the re-establishment of a democratic constitutional rule as a preeminent political organisation in 1992 had caused a political turn that rotated between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr Adade, however, indicated that after 30 years of the democratic experiment, Ghanaians had become disillusioned with the unprecedented levels of corruption, unemployment, insecurity, wanton dissipation of state resources and poverty that threatened the stability of the country’s democracy.

That, he explained, had led to Ghanaians’ demand for a new political “movement for restoration of hope for a better society of peace, openness, justice and selflessness to promote real development in Ghana”.

Symbol

“In conformity with established standard, our abbreviation is PRM but we prefer to be known to the public by the acronym alternative, PEREMO,” Mr Adade said.

He added that in conformity with the movement’s motto, nothing would be hidden from the people of Ghana, saying “we believe that we shall gain nothing if we amass wealth in corruption, stealing and dissipation of the nation’s wealth, but if we work in honesty and openness to protect the nation’s resources it would benefit the people of Ghana”.

Provisional certificate

Mr Adade said the movement had obtained its provisional certificate from the Electoral Commission (EC) to operate in the country, and was yet to proceed to elect its executives, adding: “we already have our interim executive, so after we have officially announced our existence, we will unveil our executives”.

He said the movement was serious about its decision to contest the 2024 presidential elections as it had made available to the EC all the relevant documentation to guarantee its certification.