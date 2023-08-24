The Government of Ghana has reiterated its commitment to honour all future payment obligations, in accordance with the terms of the new arrangements.

This is coming after it fully settled the first coupon due from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) to the tune of ¢ 2.369 billion.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the success of the New Bonds and a credible and strong domestic securities trading market.

“The New Bonds issued, now stand as the dominant instruments in our domestic bond market, laying the basis for a rapid recovery”.

Under the terms and conditions of the DDEP, which was launched on December 5, 2022, to complement the government’s fiscal programme, the first coupons of the tendered bonds were due on August 22, 2023.

The Government of Ghana also expressed its profound appreciation to all stakeholders, especially bondholders who voluntarily responded to the national call and participated in DDEP.

“The Ministry of Finance appreciates the sacrifices, forbearance and partnership of all Ghanaians, in helping the government to lead the nation to turn the corner towards restoring macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth”, it concluded.