The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced 17 polling stations where the Super Delegates Conference for its flagbeareship election will be held on August 26, 2023.

Per the rules of the game, if more than five aspirants qualify to contest, the party will convene a special electoral college to select five candidates for the final round.

With 10 delegates contesting the position, the August 26 exercise is to select the five candidates to contest the November 4, 2023, presidential primary.

Each region will have one polling centre where the election will be held for some 900 delegates nationwide.

Check out the centres below:

ALSO READ: