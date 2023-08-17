The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rolled out special donation cards known as Good Governance Cards in its bid to raise funds in a sustainable way.

According to the party, the new system is an overhaul of the old one, with two new cards being introduced to widen the net and rope in more funds.

A letter signed by NDC Director of Administration, Emmanuel Zumakpeh, and addressed to all Regional Chairmen said the cards have been categorised.

The cards are under the following classifications: “Prestige, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, Standard, and Loyalty.”

“The cards have features: they are self-registering with mobile money and bank payment options, as well as being handled by a digital platform manager.

“The softcopy of the card is dispensed instantly upon completion of payment, while the hardcopy is printed and sent to the applicant,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, owners of the existing cards will be rolled over to the new ones with the appropriate modifications.

Read the full letter below:

