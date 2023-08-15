A former regional communications director in the Ashanti region for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwasi Kyei, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was responsible for the collapse of around 70 companies in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, these closures occurred during the reigns of the PNDC and NDC under Mahama and Rawlings.

Highlighting the impacted businesses, he mentioned names such as Oven Fry Biscuit, Kakari Mensah Knitting Industry, Osubonteng Laundry, Apino Soap, Leather Factory, Timber Factory, Ambassador Records, Ewuraba Clothing, Neoplan Ghana Limited, as well as various hotels and guest houses, including the Guinness Company.

During an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, he stated: “Mahama and his people collapsed all these factories. They came and destroyed the economic vitality of the Ashanti region.”

He questioned the moral grounds of the NDC to criticize the NPP, given that they allegedly shut down functional factories. He further expressed his shock over NDC’s consistent critique of the NPP, especially when they had been responsible for the closure of these enterprises.

“Even the development of Kejetia market was not adequately executed by the NDC.”

His argument revolved around the notion that the NDC’s track record did not align with their criticism of the NPP’s efforts in Kumasi.

Contrary to his claims, Kwaku Asafo Agyei, the Ashanti Regional Deputy Communications Director for the NDC, voiced his disagreement on the same show.

He called on Mr Kyei to focus on promoting himself and his party rather than listing to what he deemed as false allegations regarding companies that the NDC had supposedly collapsed.

He emphasized that some of these businesses were still operational and functioning, and some were even owned by members of his own party.

Mr Agyei urged the public to dismiss what he considered to be falsehoods, asserting that the NPP had little to offer Ghanaians.

