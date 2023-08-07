Ace broadcaster, Bernard Koku Avle, has visited the grave of his wife, Justine Selorm Aku Avle, on the first anniversary of her passing.

Mrs Avle passed away on August 3, 2022, after a short illness.

The broadcaster, as part of the visit, laid wreaths on her grave.

Credit: Revival FM Facebook.

Photos from the solemn moment showed the widower is still in pain over his loss.

Credit: Revival FM Facebook.

Justine was laid to rest on September 9, 2022, after a burial service at the East Legon branch of the Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God, in Accra.

Friends and loved ones, including media practitioners and high profile personalities including former President John Mahama, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and corporate society, attended the service to mourn with him as he laid his wife to eternity.

