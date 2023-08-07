Tracy Owusu Addo, a prominent Ghanaian businesswoman, graced the 2023 African Women and Children conference in Accra, joining a prestigious lineup of individuals.

The inaugural edition of the event was honored by the presence of President Akufo-Addo and the esteemed Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia.

The conference, held under the theme ‘Amplifying the Voices of Women and Children in Climate Action,’ aimed to highlight the crucial role played by these groups in addressing environmental challenges.

Radiating elegance, Tracy Owusu Addo, who is also the CEO of Brave Connect, adorned a stunning red dress with short sleeves and a tasteful backless design, capturing attention and admiration.

Complementing her attire, she sported a center-parted bob hairstyle while confidently showcasing luxurious Valentino Garavani pumps.

During the event, the beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician Sarkodie emphasized the importance of endorsing initiatives that empower women and children, enabling their ideas to flourish and granting them leadership opportunities within the realm of climate action.

Her inspiring words resonated with attendees and garnered attention on social media platforms.

