Songstress Cina Soul has directed the social media buzz to her corner with a single photo that has set tongues wagging.

The actress, known for her conservative nature, showed the online community a little in a shot she took after gym session.

In the photo, she is seen rocking biker shorts and gym wear, confidently flaunting her curves and backside.

The picture showcases a side of her that fans may not have seen before, and it has sparked a flurry of excitement and admiration across social media platforms.

Social media has been inundated with comments of tweeps appreciating her beauty.

However, there have also been some reactions from individuals who expressed surprise at her apparent weight gain and curvaceous backside.

This aspect of the photo has sparked discussions and debates among social media users, with some praising her body positivity while others share their opinions about her physical appearance.

The divided opinion have caused Cina Soul to top Twitter trends for Thursday.

