The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has confirmed that it will serialise some selected questions in the 2023 West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The move, according to the council, is to curb exam malpractices.

The serialisation process requires that all candidates in the same hall receive the same question, but with different question numbers.

Addressing the media, the Head of Public Affairs at the Council, John Kapi says the chosen subjects will be serialised because those subjects can’t be compromised.

“Serialisation is not anything that is landing from space. Besides nothing has changed about the structure of the questions. It is just that we have serialised some of them. It is our trade secret, and we want to maintain that. We are not unduly punishing anybody, it is the same question just that there is some serialisation. There are some of these papers that are high stake and so for those high stake papers we would want to serialise them.”

“Secondly it is a very expensive venture to get into, it is time-consuming and all of that. And so we concentrate more on the high stake papers and then there are a few of them that we consider as low risk, and so we don’t serialise those ones,” he said.

A total of 447,204 candidates drawn from 975 schools are expected to sit for this year’s WASSCE.

