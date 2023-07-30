Outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Sehwi Juaboso constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has been involved in a tragic accident on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred while the MP was returning home from a funeral in his constituency on Saturday evening.

A constituency executive member, Moses Danso, who confirmed the development to Adom News, said Mr Akandoh’s car collided head-on with a sprinter travelling from Kumasi.

The impact of the crash left Mr Akandoh and his entourage with various degrees of injuries, prompting immediate medical attention.

Emergency services rushed the injured MP and his team to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for treatment.

Fortunately, it has been reported that Mr Akandoh and his entourage are responding well to treatment.

