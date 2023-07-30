French Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco have agreed a deal with Southampton for the signing of defender Mohammed Salisu.

The 24-year-old will fly to Monaco to have his medicals next week after agreeing personal terms.

Salisu was not included in the Southampton squad for their pre-season friendlies against AZ Alkmaar on Saturday or Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Fulham had been close to agreeing a £15million deal to sign Salisu earlier this month before Marco Silva’s side switched their attentions to a successful pursuit of Calvin Bassey.

Salisu made his last appearance for Southampton in March. He was left out towards the end of the season due to issues with his commitment and application in working back from injury.

He, however, featured 22 times in the Premier League last season.

His Southampton contract expires next summer and, having previously held talks over extending his deal, looked unlikely to stay following the club’s relegation to the Championship.Mohammed Salisu was part of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and scored just a goal.