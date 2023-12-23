Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been ruled out of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

The 21-year-old who has been out of action since late November having suffered a hamstring injury against Bristol City has been named in Black Stars’ 55-man provisional squad for the tournament scheduled to be hosted from January 13 to February 11.

However, Southampton manager, Russell Martin speaking in a presser ahead of their game against Queens Park Rangers confirmed that the former Stade Rennais attacker will not be available for the tournament due to the injury.

Asked for a timeline on Kamaldeen’s return to fitness, Martin pointed out that he won’t be back in time for AFCON.

“Kamaldeen won’t be in the squad. I’m sure I’ll chat to Chris (Hughton) about where he is in his fitness. He is going to be nowhere near ready for that. He won’t go. Kamaldeen will be fit towards the end of January or the start of February. This could change, I don’t know (for sure),” he added.

Kamaldeen has featured 13 times for Martin this season. He is yet to score his first goal in the Championship but has recorded three assists.

Kamaldeen Sulemana becomes the second player to be ruled out of the tournament after Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi also confirmed that Tariq Lamptey will not be available for the tournament due to an injury.

Meanwhile, the final 27-man squad for the tournament will be announced on January 3 by the head coach for the side, Chris Hughton.

Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.