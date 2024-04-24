Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s Premier League prospects following their impressive victory over Chelsea.

The 30-year-old made his fifth start of the season as Arsenal secured a commanding 5-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Partey played for 70 minutes, showcasing his skills in the midfield. With this victory, Arsenal now sits at the top of the league table with 77 points.

Speaking after the match, Partey expressed his happiness at returning to the squad and emphasized that their Premier League fate is in their own hands as they aim to end their trophy drought.

“I’m happy to be back in the team and also to get a win in the derby,” he said to the club’s website.

“It’s a really important game, so I’m very happy. Everything depends on us. We have to continue winning our games, we have a few more games left and we have to win them all.”

Reflecting on the match, Partey praised the team’s performance, highlighting their determination from the start.

“It was a very good game, we went all out from the beginning because we knew how important this game was. If we don’t approach it right we are not able to win, but we did everything right, and I’m really proud of the squad.”

Partey also commended his teammate Kai Havertz, who scored twice against his former club, for his excellent recent form.

“He is a great player, he’s working a lot and you can see the work he’s doing. He deserves everything that comes along. I hope he can continue like that and finish the season strongly.”

Looking ahead, Partey and his Arsenal teammates aim to maintain their winning streak as they face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 13:00GMT.

