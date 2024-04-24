He dreams of becoming a medical doctor but finds himself unable to afford further education.

Just as he begins to navigate this setback by working as a waiter, a serious medical condition brain tumour threatens his aspiration and life.

That is the story of 20-year-old Daniel Okpoti.

Time is running out for him as failure to undergo surgery will result in blindness, total loss of movement, severe headaches, and even death.

Doctors, Daniel, and his mother are appealing to the general public for help.

