Ghanaian singer Sefa surprised her audience during a recent performance when she invited a male fan on stage to verify whether her backside was natural or enhanced through surgery.

The motive behind the invitation was to put to rest the rumours circulating about the authenticity of her curves.

Midway through her performance, Sefa paused and addressed the audience, saying, “There has been a lot of talk in town that this [her backside] is not soft. So I want one person to come and attest to that fact. Who is it gonna be?”

After her call, a young male fan eagerly volunteered and joined her on stage. Sefa then asked for her song “E Choke” with Mr. Drew to be played, and she began to dance provocatively, showcasing her backside to the fan.

However, things took an unexpected turn when it became evident that the male fan was getting too close for comfort. Sefa’s bouncer swiftly intervened and escorted the fan off the stage.

#HypeMasters📣::: SONGSTRESS SEFA & the CRAZY FAN PART 2 . #accravaganza [VIDEO]



KODA TRACY Martha Ankomah Shatta Cape Coast Pastor Chris Free SHS Dumsor Dulcie Yaa Jackson Partey Dancegod Kwadwo Sheldon Kenkey Jessica Accra Mall UPSA pic.twitter.com/MVObkizAFA — Hype Master 🇬🇭 (@HYPEMASTERS__) April 21, 2024

Sefa, known for her beautiful and curvaceous body, has managed to keep her personal life private while focusing on her music career.

Despite the BBL rumours, the Black Avenue Muzik signee continues to captivate audiences with her performances and talent.

