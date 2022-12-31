Musician Sefa has entreated her colleagues in the music business not to limit their careers within Ghana but also to travel to other parts of the world where they can also meet their fans.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Becky, the Echoke hitmaker says travelling out is the best way to connect and expand their craft

“What I can tell every artiste is that, don’t stay in Ghana. Go outside let your fans meet you because they are dying to meet you. I go there and people are like, they are dying to see us. So anytime you have the chance, grab the opportunity and go outside and let those there enjoy your music.”

Sefa started as a singer performing with live bands at bars, pubs and events in Accra.

In 2017, she was signed by Black Avenue Muzik after D-Black, the Chief Executive of the record label reached out to her via social media platform Instagram.

On 16th April 2021, she released a single titled Echoke, featuring Mr Drew.

The song became popular partly due to its choreographed dance music video which became a trend and music challenge on TikTok and Instagram.

