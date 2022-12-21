Actress Nadia Buari has broken the internet after sharing first ever photo which captured the face of one of her daughters.

Since their birth, Nadia has made sure to hide her five children and every public information about the girls often border on speculations.

Not much is known of them, including their names, and the closest they have been to being identified is photos of their backs.

But , the actress has flaunted her daughter in some photos which clearly shows her face.

Nadia’s daughter is a beautiful lass that bears striking resemblance with her mother and a curly hair that complements her beauty.

The actress has four kids: twins born in 2015, the third born in 2017, and the last born in 2018.