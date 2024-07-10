Ghanaian actress and television host, Joselyn Dumas has shared adorable photos of her all-grown-up daughter, Xenia Gaisie, in celebration of her birthday.

Despite keeping her personal life private, Joselyn gave fans a glimpse of her daughter on this special occasion.

To mark Xenia’s birthday, Joselyn posted a series of throwback photos on Instagram, showcasing her daughter’s journey from childhood through her teenage years to adulthood.

The striking resemblance between mother and daughter is unmistakable.

In her heartfelt caption, Joselyn referred to Xenia as her best friend, writing, “You are a little older but still and always my baby ❤️ Happy birthday my forever bestie💕 @xeegaisie have a fabulous day.”

The photos and Joselyn’s touching message have thrilled Ghanaians, many of whom were unaware that she is a mother-of-one.

The birthday tribute has received an outpouring of love and admiration from fans and followers.