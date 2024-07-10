Fiifi Boafo, spokesperson for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has addressed NAPO’s comparison of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s achievements to those of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Mr. Boafo said his statement was subjective.

“It’s a subjective opinion. It was not his intention to disrespect Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. How you wish to communicate something does not always mean exactly what you wanted to say” he stressed.

During his unveiling in Kumasi on Tuesday, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, said no President, including Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has developed Ghana as significantly as President Akufo-Addo.

He has since been lampooned by many including former President John Mahama who described the comment as unfortunate.

But Mr. Boafo stressed that his boss did not mean to disrespect former President Nkrumah.

He explained that, NAPO’s comparison was not about competing with Nkrumah but about the current political context.

“Nkrumah is not in any competition. Our focus is on Mahama and Bawumia. If there is any comparison, it should be between Jane Naana and NAPO on education” Mr. Boafo stated.

To him, NAPO’s speech was focused primarily focusing on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and NPP.

“The mention of Nkrumah was just a comparison, not made with any malice. He was referring to the NDC, as the NPP is competing with them, and not to concentrate on former President Nkrumah” he added.

