Fiifi Boafo, spokesperson of the vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said his boss has accepted the advice from Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during his unveiling at Manhyia in good faith.

According to him, Dr. Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, is ready to let his father’s guidance lead him in his new journey.

“He has taken the advice in good faith and will work to ensure it guides his actions” Mr. Boafo said.

During the introduction of NAPO as the running mate, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II advised him to prove to Ghanaians that he is not arrogant.

“I have watched NAPO grow up and have never known him to be arrogant” Otumfuo stressed.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Mr. Boafo said those who know NAPO closely understand that he is not arrogant.

“Those speaking against him might be motivated by politics. People will soon know who he truly is. Ghanaians know that when he is given something to do, he does it well” he said.

Mr. Boafo reiterated that NAPO has embraced the advice, recognizing its importance in his journey.

“It’s good to advise him, as every human being needs guidance,” he added.

