The Dean of International Studies at the University of Cape Coast, Prof Samuel Bert Boadi Kusi has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to consider reshaping himself to appeal to Ghanaians ahead of the December 7 election.

According to him, NAPO as he is popularly known is outspoken, genuine and doesn’t pretend.

However, these traits have probably been misunderstood by some Ghanaians who have therefore tagged him to be arrogant.

Prof Kusi who is a former National Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) said this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

“NAPO is genuine and doesn’t pretend but he should know that the things he may be genuine about will hurt some people so now that he is the running mate, he should do well to reshape because numbers matter in politics so he should endeavour to win people to his side,” he admonished.

The National Council of NPP on Thursday, July 4, officially endorsed the Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP affectionately known as NAPO, as Dr Bawumia’s running mate.

The announcement had earlier been met with mixed reactions among the NPP and a section of Ghanaians.

Prof Kusi says he worked closely with NAPO as UTAG Secretary asserted that, labelling him as arrogant would be unjustified.

He noted that, while the Manhyia South MP served as Education Minister, he had a good relationship with all the unions.

To him, NAPO being Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate is spot on and he anticipates that they will have a good working relationship for the good of Ghanaians.

“NAPO has a good personal relationship and sense of humour. Bawumia is an academic and I believe with NAPO as a grounded politician, they will be good together,” he added.

