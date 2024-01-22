The Council of Zongo Chiefs is urging NPP flagbearer, Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to select Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

At a Special Quran Recitation & Prayers to Allah for the New Patriotic Party’s victory in the 2024 general elections on Friday, 19th January, 2024 at Kantudu behind the Kumasi Central Mosque held after Magrib prayers, the zongo chiefs also prayed for Dr. Bawumia to select Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South as his running mate for the upcoming elections. Dr. Prempeh according to the chiefs was the best partner to Dr. Bawumia to take Ghana to its next level from 2025.

Speaking on behalf of the prayer congregation after the Quran recitation, Chief of Frafra and President of Council of Zongo Chiefs Alhaji Musah said they were praying for Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Prempeh because they have what it takes spiritually to lead Ghana to its next level.

“It is our wish that Dr. Bawumia will be sworn-in as President come 7th January, 2025 with Dr. NAPO as his Vice President. I know that our toil tonight in this recitation will not be in vain” Alhaji Musah said

He continued “Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is our brother and we ask Dr Bawumia who himself is a zongo boy to select him for them to take Ghana forward” he added

This endorsement and prayer by the Council of Zongo Chiefs according to political pundits is a testament of the national appeal of the Energy Minister who himself according to history was named after an Asante Islamic Cleric called Nana Poku hence the name NAPO.

Dr. Prempeh himself is also on record to have been preaching the need for people to be voted for based on competence, a recipe for national cohesion and unity devoid of unnecessary religious sentiments.

