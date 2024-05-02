Government through the Ministry of Transport has announced that the official commissioning of Nana Agyemang Prempeh I Airport will be held on May 10, 2024.

President Akufo Addo in his 2024 State of the Nation Address to Parliament announced that the project will be completed this month, and it will be named after great Ashanti King, Nana Agyemang Prempeh I

“Let me wish all of us well in the election on December 7. Before then, there are a number of tasks lying ahead of us, one which will be commissioning the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi” The President said.

President Akufo Addo is expected to commission the new edifice with the assistance of the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II and the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.

In June 2018, President Akufo Addo cut sod for the expansion of the phase two of the airport and subsequently cut sod for the commencement of phase three in April 2019, after Parliament approved a budget of €58.9 million.

The phase three includes an extension of the terminal building, a fire station, fire access routes and air control tower. It also includes the extension of the car park and access roads, an apron extension, a runaway strip and an airside service roads.

The second and third phases are 100% complete and will be opened officially for use on Friday, May 10, 2024.

