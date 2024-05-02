The staff of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have threatened to picket on Friday at the Ministry of Environment to protest alleged attempts to forcefully eject the Executive Director from his official residence by the Minister of Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Starrfm.com.gh reports that, the facility has been the official residence of EPA bosses for the past 50 years, but Mr Nkrumah allegedly recently allocated it to the newly appointed Interior Minister, Henry Quartey.

Despite attempts to stop the decision, he insists there is no official document, allocating the facility to the EPA, and he is bent on ejecting the new Executive Director who recently moved in.

The unhappy staff has since started protesting by putting red armbands at vantage places to demand a reversal of the decision.

