The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has handed over staff houses to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

This was after a brief commissioning ceremony of the houses located at the John Agyekum Kufuor Estate in Kumasi on Friday.

The houses were constructed by the State Housing Company (SHC).

The Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament emphasised the commitment of government to provide decent accommodation to ensure the safety of security personnel.

In addition, the government has a broader housing policy to develop accommodation for public servants, especially personnel posted to the rural areas.

Through the programme, the Minister stated local building materials.

He also indicated that, plans are underway to complete an incentive package to stimulate the quick development and reduce the housing deficit within the next 10 years.

He further announced that, there will soon be a district housing programme across the 261 Districts nationwide.

“The Ministry is working on an incentive framework that will attract private sector involvement as master developers to address the housing deficit.

“This framework will enable the development of large new settlements and cities with integrated amenities, providing affordable housing options for the majority of Ghana’s population,” he indicated.