The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed what his mother told him after he was announced as the sector Minister.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Thursday, he said his mother, upon hearing the announcement, said she heard a Twi radio station saying he is now the Minister for ‘gutters’.

“When I was announced as the Works and Housing Minister, my mother called and told me that she heard on one of the Twi radio stations that I have been made the Minister of gutters. I just laughed,” he said.

However, after 60 days at the Ministry, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the experience has been good.

He noted that, there has been very speedy progress but is still needs to understand the job well.

“I had a meeting with a lot of people, from architects to engineers, who have been very supportive. I have understood the Ministry and is still getting to know things” he added.

